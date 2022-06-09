The Human Bean Northern Colorado Holds Grand Opening of New Wellington Location

The Human Bean Northern Colorado recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Wellington location at 8121 6th Street.

The company’s brand focuses on handcrafted specialty drinks, excellent, friendly service, and giving back to the community–all of which were a part of the grand opening celebration. One dollar of any drink that was sold on May 20 was then donated to the Wellington Chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. Additionally, anyone who made purchases that day at the new Wellington location using The Human Bean app was automatically entered for a chance to win one of two special giveaways.

Since its soft opening on March 29, the Wellington location has been buzzing with new customers and activity. The Human Bean is northern Colorado’s original double-sided drive-thru and hopes to become Wellington’s go-to for coffee and specialty drinks, including smoothies, iced teas, and energy drinks.

The Human Bean in Wellington is open Monday through Saturday from 5 am through 9 pm and Sunday from 6 am to 8 pm.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule at humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/