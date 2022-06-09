Today’s Weather: 6/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see clouds and some sun in the morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds, as well. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|57
|87
|53
|Berthoud
|0
|58
|90
|55
|Fort Collins
|0
|57
|88
|55
|Greeley
|1
|58
|90
|55
|Laporte
|1
|57
|87
|55
|Livermore
|2
|63
|85
|51
|Loveland
|2
|58
|89
|56
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|61
|75
|46
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|59
|88
|55
|Wellington
|0
|59
|87
|52
|Windsor
|0
|58
|89
|55
|*As of June 9, 2022 7:30am
