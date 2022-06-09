Today’s Weather: 6/9/22

June 9, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see clouds and some sun in the morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds, as well. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 57 87 53
Berthoud 0 58 90 55
Fort Collins 0 57 88 55
Greeley 1 58 90 55
Laporte 1 57 87 55
Livermore 2 63 85 51
Loveland 2 58 89 56
Red Feather Lakes 6 61 75 46
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 59 88 55
Wellington 0 59 87 52
Windsor 0 58 89 55
*As of June 9, 2022 7:30am

