Today’s Weather: 6/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see clouds and some sun in the morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds, as well. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 4 57 87 53 Berthoud 0 58 90 55 Fort Collins 0 57 88 55 Greeley 1 58 90 55 Laporte 1 57 87 55 Livermore 2 63 85 51 Loveland 2 58 89 56 Red Feather Lakes 6 61 75 46 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 59 88 55 Wellington 0 59 87 52 Windsor 0 58 89 55 *As of June 9, 2022 7:30am