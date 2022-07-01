Northern Colorado News Radio Update: July 1, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your July 1st update.

A Fire in Northern Larimer County, the Halligan Fire, has burned 150 Acres.

Lightning started the fire Northwest of Fort Collins on Monday evening.

By Tuesday night the fire had spread to 150 acres with roughly 40% containment, yesterday, the Larimer County Sherriff’s office reported 100% containment.

Larimer County has Adopted Fire Restrictions. The following is illegal.

Open fires, including camp or cooking fires

Smoking in the open is not allowed, including on trails, parks, and open spaces.

Fireworks or firework displays.

Incendiary devices including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition.

Welding

The restrictions will be in effect until July 29.

And, in Loveland, One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concerts will Begin Next Week.

Next week, CHRIS DANIELS & THE KINGS will perform.

All events in the series are free and open to the public with free parking available.

The events will take place through September.