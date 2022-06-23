Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 23, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 23rd update.

Understanding Northern Colorado’s Workforce Shortage. In this week’s edition of North Forty News, we asked the experts in our region why they believe there is a workforce shortage.

What they said was somewhat surprising. They say the workforce shortage is a result of retiring baby boomers – that it was coming regardless.

Adam Crowe, an Economic Development Manager with Larimer County Economic & Workforce Development, says that while the pandemic and the “Great Resignation” have made clear contributions to a shortage of available employees, it doesn’t answer for the majority of the problem and, in fact, it’s actually a problem the entire country has seen coming decades before the pandemic even happened.

TroutTank: a Nonprofit Pitch-a-Thon is coming to the Lyric on Monday.

It’s a pitch-a-thon event where local nonprofits pitch in-person to corporate and individual sponsors (Trouts!) for funding.

The event is on June 27 at 5:30 pm.

And, in our weekly gardening column, North Forty Gardener, Bryan Fischer, Curator and Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek writes about planting for 2080.

Bryan says with the current high-emission scenario, the Front Range is predicted to end up with a climate like to that of the Oklahoma Panhandle by 2080.

He has suggestions for your garden based on his research of the Oklahoma Pandhandle. The article is on our website now.