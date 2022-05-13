Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 13, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 13th update…

Two Banner Hospitals have Received an ‘A’ Safety Grade

Banner Health’s McKee Medical Center in Loveland and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley got the rating from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. The national distinction recognizes their achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

Pianos About Town in Fort Collins has Announced the 2022 Piano Artists.

The annual program commissions local artists to paint pianos, which are strategically placed throughout the city.

Twelve of the 13 artists are new to the program this year.

Outdoor summer painting started May 11 at the Art in Action tent on the south side of Fort Collins’ Old Town Square.

The Piano’s about Town artists are listed on our website.

Our Photo of the Week is called “The Catch of the Day.”

One of our readers, Rawlin Davidson walks his dog around City Park Lake in Fort Collins twice a day. He shot a series of photos of a Great Blue Heron grabbing a fish.

We chose his favorite picture in the series.

Submit your photo to yourphotos@northfortynews.com and we could publish yours!

