$35 Million Grant Fuels College Access for Colorado’s Low-Income Students

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado GEAR UP continues mission to expand opportunity statewide, including Northern Colorado schools

DENVER — Colorado GEAR UP, a statewide program that helps low-income students prepare for and succeed in college, has been awarded a $35 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education — its fifth consecutive seven-year funding cycle. The award will sustain GEAR UP’s work with 6,000 students at 16 under-resourced high schools, including several in Northern Colorado, from ninth grade through their first year of college.

Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said the new grant underscores the state’s commitment to equitable education. “This grant allows us to continue breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities for students who have historically been underserved,” Paccione said. “The outcomes speak volumes—and we’re just getting started.”

GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is a national initiative serving nearly 590,000 students in more than 3,000 schools across the U.S. Since its launch in Colorado in 1999, the program has consistently outperformed state averages in key measures of college readiness and success.

According to recent data:

78% of GEAR UP seniors completed the FAFSA (Class of 2024), compared to Colorado’s 36.7% average.

(Class of 2024), compared to Colorado’s 36.7% average. 72% of students enrolled in college (Class of 2023), far exceeding the statewide rate of 49.9%.

(Class of 2023), far exceeding the statewide rate of 49.9%. 84% persisted into their second year of college (Class of 2023).

To date, GEAR UP Colorado has awarded nearly $39 million in scholarships to help students achieve their higher education goals.

“The success of the program is a direct reflection of the outstanding dedication and expertise of our field advisors and leadership team,” said Christina Ingrum, GEAR UP program director. “These professionals are deeply committed to the mission, wholeheartedly believe in the potential of our students, and work tirelessly to transform aspirations into reality within the communities we serve.”

The program’s services include one-on-one mentoring, college preparatory curriculum, financial aid education, STEM and summer programs, concurrent enrollment, tutoring, scholarships, and wraparound support through college completion.

With this new grant, Colorado GEAR UP will continue to shape college-going cultures and transform futures—especially in communities where higher education has long been out of reach.

Learn more about Colorado GEAR UP and its programs at coloradogearup.org.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Higher Education