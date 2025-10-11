Windsor Police Team Up with Optimist Club for Safe Halloween Fun

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event offers a secure and festive night for Northern Colorado families

WINDSOR, Colo. (October 10, 2025) — The Windsor Police Department and the Optimist Club of Windsor are joining forces once again to bring families a safe and spirited way to celebrate Halloween. The annual Safe Halloween event will take place on Thursday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, located at 250 N. 11th Street.

Designed especially for kids 12 and under, the free community celebration provides a fun and secure environment for trick-or-treating, games, and festive activities. Families are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy an evening filled with candy, laughter, and fall spirit—all while promoting community safety.

“Events like this remind us how connected our town is,” said a Windsor Police Department spokesperson. “It’s a great way for families to enjoy Halloween while getting to know their local officers and neighbors in a positive setting.”

The event is open to all ages and welcomes anyone seeking a safe, family-friendly way to spend Halloween night.

Learn more about the event at windsorPD.com/communityevents.

Source: Windsor Police Department