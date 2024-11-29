Black Friday in Northern Colorado: Top Deals and Shopping Trends

by Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

As the holiday season approaches, Northern Colorado retailers are gearing up for Black Friday with a variety of deals designed to attract both in-person and online shoppers. While online shopping has seen significant growth, the tradition of in-store shopping remains strong, offering exclusive discounts and the immediate gratification of taking purchases home.

Bomgaars in Loveland: Early Bird Specials

Bomgaars, located at 3720 Draft Horse Drive in Loveland, is offering significant savings this Black Friday. The store will open its doors at 6 AM on November 29, 2024, for their Early Bird Sale. Shoppers arriving between 6 AM and 12 PM can receive a card granting 20% off regular-priced, non-advertised items, valid all day. This promotion excludes certain items. Check bomgaars.com for more information.

Other Notable Retailers and Deals

Northern Colorado’s local boutiques and shopping centers are gearing up with enticing sales and promotions. Here’s a curated list of establishments offering noteworthy deals:

1. Downtown Fort Collins

Early Black Friday Sale: Participating retailers in Downtown Fort Collins are offering special promotions and discounts. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Downtown Gift Card, accepted at over 160 unique restaurants and retailers. Downtown Fort Collins

Participating retailers in Downtown Fort Collins are offering special promotions and discounts. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Downtown Gift Card, accepted at over 160 unique restaurants and retailers. The Avery House Holiday Open House and Boutique: Experience a Victorian Christmas with unique gifts and holiday décor. Mark your calendars for December 15th. Downtown Fort Collins

2. Ace Hardware of Fort Collins

Black Friday Deals: Offering significant discounts on tools, home improvement items, and holiday decorations. Check their November Red Hot Buys and Black Friday Deals for specific promotions. Ace Fort Collins

3. The Promenade Shops at Centerra (Loveland)

Black Friday Sales Event: Many stores within this shopping center are participating in Black Friday sales, offering discounts on fashion, electronics, and more. Visit their website for a directory of stores and specific deals.

4. Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Black Friday Savings: Offering deals on ranch and home supplies, including tools, clothing, and outdoor equipment. Check their website for current promotions. Murdochs

5. J.B. Elliot (Fort Collins)

Boutique Fashion Deals: Located at 2720 Council Tree Ave., Suite 136, J.B. Elliot offers a curated selection of women’s clothing and accessories. Visit their website or store for Black Friday promotions. J. Belliot

6. DICK’S Sporting Goods (Loveland)

Holiday Deals: Offering discounts on sports gear, equipment, apparel, and more. Check their website for specific Black Friday deals and store hours. DICK’S Sporting Goods

7. The Home Depot (Loveland)

Black Friday Savings: Find deals on tools, appliances, smart home products, and patio furniture. Visit their website for current promotions and store hours. The Home Depot

8. Tractor Supply Co.

Black Friday Sale: Offering discounts on tools, toys, clothing, and more. Check their website for specific deals and store locations. Tractor Supply Co.

9. Walmart (Loveland)

Black Friday Deals: Offering discounts on electronics, home goods, apparel, and more. Visit their website for current promotions and store hours. Black Friday

10. Best Buy (Fort Collins & Loveland)

Black Friday Sales: Offering deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Check their website for specific promotions and store hours. Best Buy

Extended Weekend Deals

The savings continue beyond Black Friday, with many retailers extending promotions through Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers are encouraged to check individual store hours and promotional details, as deals can vary and may have specific time frames or limited stock.

History and Trends of Black Friday

Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, has long been considered the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season in the United States. The term “Black Friday” originated in the 1960s in Philadelphia, describing the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicular traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. Over time, it has evolved into a nationwide event marked by retailers offering substantial discounts.

In recent years, there has been a significant shift towards online shopping during Black Friday, with many consumers opting for the convenience of online deals. However, in-person sales remain robust, as many shoppers still value the tactile experience of shopping and the immediate possession of purchased items. Retailers have adapted by offering both in-store and online deals, ensuring they cater to a broad spectrum of customer preferences.

Consumer Spending on Black Friday

Black Friday continues to be a major driver of consumer spending. In 2023, online sales on Black Friday reached $9.8 billion, marking a 7.46% increase from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with projections indicating that online spending for Black Friday 2024 could surpass $10.8 billion.

Despite the growth in online sales, in-store shopping remains significant. In 2023, 76.2 million shoppers visited physical stores on Black Friday, highlighting the enduring appeal of the in-person shopping experience.

Local Shopper Insights

Northern Colorado shoppers are approaching Black Friday with enthusiasm and strategy. Emily R., a Fort Collins resident, shared, “I love the thrill of finding great deals in person, especially on items I want to see and touch before buying.” Conversely, John M. from Loveland prefers online shopping, stating, “Avoiding the crowds and shopping from home is more my style; plus, I can easily compare prices.”

Tips for a Successful Black Friday Shopping Experience

Plan Ahead: Review ads and make a list of must-have items to streamline your shopping experience. Shop Early: Arriving early can help secure doorbuster deals and popular items before they sell out. Support Local Businesses: Participate in Small Business Saturday to find unique gifts and support the local economy. Set a Budget: Determine your spending limit to avoid overspending during the sales.

Whether you prefer the excitement of in-store shopping or the convenience of online deals, Northern Colorado offers a variety of options to make the most of Black Friday and the entire shopping weekend.

Happy Shopping, Northern Colorado!