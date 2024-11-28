Publisher’s Letter: Gratitude and Togetherness this Thanksgiving

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of the year—a season that invites us to slow down, reflect on what we’re thankful for, and enjoy the warmth of family and friends. This uniquely American holiday has deep roots, tracing back to 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people shared a feast to celebrate the harvest. While the holiday has evolved over the centuries, its core message of gratitude and community has remained timeless.

Growing up, Thanksgiving was always an adventure for me. With family spread out across Colorado, I often found myself at not one but two or even three dinners in a single day. I remember racing from one house to another, piling my plate high with turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, only to find myself an hour later at another table doing it all over again.

One of my fondest memories is sitting in a cozy living room with my cousins, bellies full, nodding off while football games played in the background. The combination of good food, great company, and the quiet buzz of a big game still brings a smile to my face. Those moments taught me that Thanksgiving isn’t just about the meal—it’s about the connections we share and the memories we create together.

As you gather around the table this Thanksgiving, I hope you take a moment to soak it all in—the laughter, the conversations, and the small but meaningful traditions that make this holiday so special. And if you’re anything like me, don’t forget to save room for a second helping of dessert!

From all of us at North Forty News, Happy Thanksgiving!

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News