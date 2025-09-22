Building Futures: Transportation & Construction GIRL Day Brings Career Exploration to Thousands of Colorado Girls

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Event connects young women to hands-on opportunities in skilled trades, including Fort Collins and Northern Colorado students

GOLDEN, Colo. — More than 2,000 girls from across Colorado — including participants from Fort Collins, Laporte, Wellington, Red Feather Lakes, Livermore, Stove Prairie, and parts of Windsor and Loveland — will take part in Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) Day on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The event, organized by the HOYA Foundation, is designed to spark interest in construction and transportation careers through high-energy, hands-on experiences. Girls aged 6–23 will have the opportunity to try heavy-equipment simulators, participate in welding and concrete demonstrations, experience surveying and bridge-building challenges, try on PPE, and more.

Addressing Workforce Needs

Colorado’s construction and transportation industries face a growing skilled-trades workforce gap. TCG Day is the flagship event in a year-round program that connects girls with internships, apprenticeships, scholarships, and mentors in the field. The program emphasizes the importance of creating a pipeline of women professionals in careers ranging from architecture and engineering to carpentry and electrical work.

Mentorship and Representation

Women working in construction and transportation — including project managers, superintendents, attorneys, and skilled tradespeople — will guide students through activities and share their career experiences. Elected officials such as Representative Brittany Pettersen, State Senator Jeff Bridges, and State Senator Lindsey Daugherty are expected to attend, along with program alumni.

Event Details

When: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (best visuals 9–11:30 a.m.)

Thursday, September 25, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (best visuals 9–11:30 a.m.) Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd., Golden, CO 80401

Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd., Golden, CO 80401 Who: More than 2,000 girls statewide, including many from Northern Colorado communities.

For more information about the HOYA Foundation and Transportation & Construction GIRL, visit constructiongirl.org.