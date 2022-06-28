Fort Collins Domino’s® Franchise Owner Wins National Accolade

Local business owner goes from delivery driver to award-winning Domino’s franchise owner

Jay Feavel has come a long way since beginning his career as a delivery driver in 1981. The local business owner of 17 Domino’s stores, located in Colorado and Wyoming, was awarded the esteemed Gold Franny Award for operational excellence. This is Feavel’s eleventh Gold Franny Award. Feavel purchased his first Domino’s in 1989 and has continued to grow his business.

The Gold Franny Award is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a Domino’s franchise owner. Feavel earned this award as part of an elite group of about 700 franchise owners in the United States. The awards are based on several key factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale. The Gold Franny Awards were originally created more than 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association and designed to honor excellence among franchise owners.

“I am honored to present this well-regarded award to such a deserving individual,” said Fred Lund, Domino’s senior vice president of global development. “Jay continues to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand. This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

