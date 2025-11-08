CSU Launches New “Snow Days” Celebration Showcasing Colorado’s Winter Spirit

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Three-day event brings skiing, snowboarding, vendors, and community to Fort Collins campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University is gearing up for its first-ever Snow Days celebration — a new fall tradition set to blanket campus with excitement, community, and plenty of snow from November 7–9.

Partnering with Alterra Mountain Company (owner of the Ikon Pass, Winter Park, and Steamboat) and supported by Canvas Credit Union, Snow Days aims to highlight Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry while connecting students, local residents, and businesses through sport, career opportunities, and entertainment.

An “Only-in-Colorado” Campus Experience

The event will transform CSU’s campus into a winter wonderland, featuring 50+ outdoor vendors, an outdoor film screening, and the return of Rail Jam, an expanded ski and snowboard competition hosted by the CSU Snowriders Club. Complimentary hot cocoa, apple cider, and popcorn will add to the festival atmosphere, alongside local food trucks and live giveaways.

“Colorado is home to some of the most passionate skiers and riders in the world,” said Bob Stinchcomb, senior vice president of global sales for Alterra Mountain Company. “We look forward to reminding everyone that winter is around the corner and invite everyone to the Ikon Pass vendor village for giveaways, ski movie screenings, the Rail Jam and other weekend activities.”

Building Tradition Through Community and Career Connections

Beyond the snow, Snow Days will connect students with career panels and executive sessions highlighting Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy, with support from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT).

“As Colorado’s land-grant and authentic outdoor university, we’re thrilled to partner with Alterra and vendors across the state to launch an annual tradition that celebrates our vibrant outdoor recreation economy,” said Scott Shrake, CSU’s assistant vice president for strategy.

ASCSU President Jakye Nunley called the event “an activity that is so authentic to the experience of most Coloradans,” bringing together students from across the country to experience the heart of Colorado culture right on campus.

Snow Days Schedule Highlights

Friday, Nov. 7

11 a.m.–7 p.m.: Vendor Village (IM Fields 12 & 13)

2–4 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation Industry Career and Executive Panels (LSC Theatre)

6–8 p.m.: After The Snowfall outdoor movie screening

Saturday, Nov. 8

3:30 p.m.: Vendor Village opens

4:30–6:30 p.m.: Rail Jam competition

7:30 p.m.: CSU Football vs. UNLV at Canvas Stadium

Sunday, Nov. 9

1 p.m.: CSU Women’s Basketball vs. Long Beach State

4 p.m.: CSU Men’s Basketball vs. Omaha

A New Northern Colorado Tradition Begins

For students, fans, and outdoor enthusiasts, Snow Days marks a new way to celebrate the state’s mountain culture — right in the heart of Fort Collins.

Find full event details, schedules, and registration information at snowdays.colostate.edu.