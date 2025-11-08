Larimer County Posts Sexually Violent Predator Notification Online Through Nov. 21

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office shares details to inform residents and enhance public safety in lieu of a community meeting

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has posted an online Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) notification from Friday, November 7, 2025, through Friday, November 21, 2025. The posting fulfills Colorado Revised Statutes 16-13-901 through 16-13-905 and replaces a traditional community meeting to ensure timely public awareness.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that, unless restricted by a court order, registered sex offenders are constitutionally free to live where they choose. While law enforcement cannot direct where an offender resides, agencies are required under the Jacob Wetterling Act and Colorado law to actively notify the public about SVPs so residents can take informed safety precautions.

Because the information includes mature content, parents and guardians are advised to review the notice first, then discuss appropriate safety guidance with children. Officials also stress that the notification is intended to enhance community safety—any harassment, threats, intimidation, or vigilantism toward the offender, family members, or law enforcement partners is illegal and will not be tolerated.

Residents can review the full notification and details regarding SVP Andrew Michael Kaywood on Larimer County’s website. Questions may be directed to Investigative Technician Harry Bowen at 970-498-5142.

Read the official Larimer County notice: https://www.larimer.gov/spotlights/2025/11/7/sexually-violent-predator-notification

For continued updates on public safety across Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office