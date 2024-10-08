CSU System Enrollment Increases Include Growth in Colorado Residents, First Generation, and Graduate Education

All three Colorado State University campuses saw enrollment increases this year, with a notable jump in enrollment by students from rural areas.

Colorado State University in Fort Collins celebrated its second-largest incoming class ever this fall, with an 8% increase in Colorado first-year student enrollment and record enrollment numbers for female students, students from rural areas, and students who identify as racially minoritized.

CSU Pueblo total enrollment increased by 1%, and the university had a 2% increase in Colorado residents – students from rural areas now make up 9% of the student body.

CSU Global, the nation’s first accredited fully online institution – a model that appeals to post-traditional and professional learners – has seen a total enrollment increase of 3.9% over the previous year.

CSU President Amy Parsons, CSU Pueblo President Armando Valdez, and CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker presented their preliminary enrollment updates for Fall 2024 at the CSU System Board of Governors meeting Thursday.

CSU Pueblo, a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), and CSU Fort Collins continued year-over-year increases in diverse students. First-generation students (defined as the first in their families to attend college or attend college in the U.S.) are 42% of CSU Global’s student body, growing more than 5% since last year.

“The CSU System has worked hard to ensure we uphold our land grant mission to make an excellent education accessible to anyone in our state and beyond,” CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said.

Between 2021 and 2024, the CSU System invested $11.2 million in the Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses to support student success, close equity gaps, and increase retention and graduation rates.

“This year’s enrollment numbers reflect a continued emphasis on serving Colorado residents from all parts of the state, first-generation students, and diverse students, and they reflect the investment our System has made – and continues to make – in our state and its future,” Frank said.

CSU Fort Collins

Entering Class

The CSU System’s flagship campus in Fort Collins welcomed 5,485 first-year students this fall, the second-largest incoming class in university history, following years of steady enrollment.

The entering fall class is the most diverse incoming class to date, with 31% identifying as racially or ethnically diverse and 23% first-generation students. The average entering student’s academic profile remains strong, with a median high school GPA of 3.71. The University Honors Program added 586 students, a 50% increase.

Total Enrollment

CSU Fort Collins reported a total student headcount for Fall 2024 of 34,218, an increase of 375 students (1.3%). On campus, 65% of students are Colorado residents, 26% self-identify as racially minoritized, and 23% of undergraduates are first generation. CSU also saw a 3.5% increase in rural enrollment.

Several colleges and programs saw significant growth. The Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering saw the largest percentage increase in overall enrollment with a 7% increase. The College of Agricultural Sciences saw a 6.6% increase in enrollment, and College of Business graduate programs grew by more than 25%.

Student success numbers showed continued growth for returning students, as well as an increase in the four- and five-year graduation rate. Increases in student success at CSU were seen at an even higher level among populations that have been traditionally underserved by higher education: persistence rates increased by 1.7 percentage points for rural students, 1.8 points for first-generation students, and 3.1 points for Pell grant recipients.

“CSU is a top-tier research institution that offers a rigorous education and remains accessible to students – regardless of background – who want to achieve at that high level and complete their college education,” CSU President Amy Parsons said. “We are intentional about investing in student success as our first priority, and that provides broad opportunity for students to earn their degrees from a top university in one of the country’s best college towns. These numbers continue to confirm that CSU is both excellent and accessible.”

CSU Pueblo

Entering Class

CSU Pueblo welcomed 932 new freshmen and transfer students this fall. With a recent adjustment to lower online tuition rates for active-duty military members, CSU Pueblo experienced a 27% increase in active-duty military student enrollment.

Total Enrollment

Total enrollment at CSU Pueblo increased to 3,716, a 1% increase over last year. Overall enrollment numbers showcase continued progress toward the University’s goal of enrolling 4,000 students. The university also saw a 6% increase in student credit hour generation, meaning students are carrying a higher credit hour load than in previous years.

Graduate enrollment at CSU Pueblo holds steady with slight growth, and the university’s doctoral programs increased more than 6%. CSU Pueblo’s Educational Doctoral program launched in January 2023 and predicted 30 students after three years – there are already 45 doctoral candidates enrolled for fall.

A federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, CSU Pueblo’s Hispanic student population represents 37% of total headcount, and the majority (57%) of CSU Pueblo students self-identify as belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

“It is exciting to see CSU Pueblo’s enrollment gains, particularly among our Hispanic/Latinx students, Colorado residents, and those students from rural areas. The CSU Pueblo team has worked hard to shift enrollment trends upward, this progress is our commitment to serving Pueblo and Southern Colorado.” CSU Pueblo President Armando Valdez said. “Welcoming these students to CSU Pueblo reflects our mission to provide accessible, inclusive, and high-quality education to everyone, and I am proud of the strides we continue to make in supporting the diverse needs of our community.”

CSU Global

Entering Class

Different from the other CSU System institutions, CSU Global has monthly start dates and welcomes new students on a rolling basis throughout the fiscal year.

During the traditional Fall Semester timeframe, CSU Global’s enrollment numbers include student enrollment for its July, August, and September terms, which collectively represent 25% of the enrollment start dates for the current fiscal year.

Total Enrollment

The total CSU Global student enrollment for its Fall terms to-date is 13,598, including 8,400 undergraduates and 3,618 graduate students, which represents an annual increase of 3.85% as compared to the same time last year. Despite serving students from across the globe, CSU Global also saw an uptick in Colorado students in the past year.

CSU Global is also a resource for non-degree-seeking learners, and enrolled 1,188 people who took classes for skilling, upskilling, and re-skilling opportunities over the past year, a 16.4% annual increase. This practice aligns with the World Economic Forum’s report that 50% of the adult population will need to re-skill and upskill by 2025. CSU Global has about 2,800 industry partners.

“The data provides evidence of CSU Global’s mission-achievement as our staff and faculty continue to work to help post-traditional learners achieve professional success through flexible, innovative, industry-aligned, and career-connected programs and services that can be accessed anywhere in the world with an internet connection,” said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. “We look forward to the strategic expansion of our programs alongside our industry partners, to serve new learners in Colorado and beyond.”

CSU Global has a Tuition Guarantee, no-student-fee and per-credit-hour cost structure.

Final enrollment reports

The reports presented this week are preliminary. Final enrollment reports will be delivered to the Board of Governors at its December meeting.