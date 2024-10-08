A History of Gambling in Canada

Canadians have long been known as a nation of sport lovers, and that also holds true for gambling. Recent legislation has seen gaming become more popular than ever before, with online gambling and casinos booming, but the country has a long history of gambling that dates back centuries.

In the Beginning

Games of chance have been around for hundreds of years, long before the days of casinos, governments, and legislation. Games, such as Slahal, or the bone game, were played by the indigenous peoples of Cascadia, particularly along the Salish Sea.

Archaeologists have even discovered a set of 14,000-year-old bone playing pieces, dating to before the end of the last Ice Age. However, it wasn’t until the 16th centuries, when European settlers brought their own gambling traditions, that gambling as we know it began to spread across the country.

Canadian Independence

British rule towards the end of the 15th century, saw all forms of gambling banned by law in Canada. However, prohibition did little to stop people from gambling in private.

By the early 1800s, gambling had become a popular pastime, especially on horse races. Lotteries were also popular, and were used to fund public projects such as roads and buildings.

Independence in 1867 changed little in regards to Canada’s gambling laws until the introduction of the Canadian Criminal Code in 1892. This effectively saw all forms of gambling banned and began a long period of prohibition.

The 20th Century

The 1900s heralded law changes that began to accept different forms of gambling, such as bingo, raffles, and lotteries. However, illegal gambling continued to prosper. By the 1920s, betting on horse races at licensed tracks was legalized.

In the 1960s and 70s, the government began to legalize and regulate multiple forms of gambling, and in 1969, the Criminal Code was amended to allow provincial lotteries, leading to the creation of government-run lotteries across Canada.

Key Dates

1892: Criminal Code bans most forms of gambling.

1920s: Legalization of betting on horse races at licensed tracks.

1969: Criminal Code amendments allow provincial lotteries.

1989: The first legal casino opens in Winnipeg.

1990s: The internet and online gambling begin.

2021: Legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada.

2021: iGaming Ontario is established.

Land-based Casino Boom

The 1980s saw multiple land-based casino appear, offering slot machines, poker, black jack and other gaming classics. They quickly became popular destinations and the industry boomed. However, it wasn’t until the introduction of online casinos in the late 1990s that gambling really took off.

Online Casinos

Increased accessibility to high-speed internet and advances in mobile technology, allowed players to access their favourite games anytime and anywhere they wanted. Dress codes, opening times, long queues, and the need to drive hundreds of miles to access a casino became a thing of the past.

As technology and internet speeds continued to improve, game designers and online operators were able to expand and improve their offering. Now players can enjoy thousands of titles, new and regularly updated games, as well as more immersive and exciting game play – all from the smartphone in their pocket.

Enhanced Gaming Experiences

The success of the online sector has seen increased competition, as more and more operators compete for this profitable and growing market. Casinos are investing in technology and game design to enhance gambling experiences and create ever more immersive and interactive gaming.

Themed slot titles and cutting-edge audiovisual and graphic technology have created an ever more compelling gaming experiences for players. Live dealer poker, ultimate slots experience with bonus rounds, and live roulette, are just some of the exciting games on offer. Online casinos are also offering impressive loyalty programs, bonuses, and promotions, in order to reward loyal customers and attract new players.

Key Technology Trends

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR): Considered the future of online gambling, these groundbreaking technologies will provide players with incredibly realistic and immersive gambling experiences that mimic land-based casinos.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): This technology will analyse player behaviour to personalise and improve a players gaming experience. This technology will help create unique, tailor-made casino experience for every player.

Regulatory Changes

Canada’s online gaming market is continuing to open up after the recent legalization of single-game betting in the country. However, certain rules and regulations such as online casinos, are handled on a province basis, and Ontario has led the way.

Established in 2021, iGaming Ontario recorded $63bn in wagering and $2.4bn in gaming revenue in only it’s second year of operation. That translates to a market that has grown over 70% on its first year.

In total, iGaming contributed US$1.97m to GDP and created nearly 15,000 full time jobs in the province. Its success has drawn envious glances from across the country, as other provinces eye up the lucrative economic potential of online gambling.

As gambling legislation and markets continue to change over the coming years, operators can rest assured that Canada’s love of gambling will never change.