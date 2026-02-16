CSU Veterinary Complex Nears Completion

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Fort Collins facility expands training and animal care capacity

Colorado State University is nearing completion of its new Veterinary Hospital and Education Complex in Fort Collins, a $230 million project expected to open this spring on the University’s South Campus along Drake Road.

The 213,000-square-foot facility will become the new home of CSU’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program and expand primary care, emergency, dentistry, ophthalmology, and pharmacy services. A new livestock hospital is also set to open, increasing large animal care capacity for agricultural producers and rural communities across Northern Colorado.

University leaders say the complex supports a redesigned curriculum focused on team-based learning, earlier hands-on clinical training, and student well-being. CSU will also increase enrollment in its veterinary program by 30 students per class, helping address a national shortage of veterinarians while expanding access to care across the region.

The project broke ground in January 2024 and was funded through university, state, and private sources. More information about CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is available at https://vetmedbiosci.colostate.edu.

Attribution: Colorado State University