Presidents Day: History, Meaning, and Northern Colorado Connections

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Federal holiday honors Washington and Lincoln while reflecting on leadership, civic duty, and local history

Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday in February, began as a celebration of George Washington’s birthday and has evolved into a broader reflection on American leadership — including the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and the office of the presidency itself.

The holiday traces its roots to Washington’s birthday on February 22. After his death in 1799, communities across the young nation marked the day in remembrance of the first president and Revolutionary War general. In 1879, Washington’s Birthday became a federal holiday for government offices in Washington, D.C., and in 1885 it was expanded nationwide.

In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved the observance to the third Monday in February, creating a three-day weekend for many Americans. While the federal government still officially recognizes the day as “Washington’s Birthday,” it is widely known as Presidents’ Day, reflecting recognition of multiple presidents — particularly Washington and Lincoln, whose birthday falls on February 12.

Leadership and Legacy in Northern Colorado

While Presidents Day centers on national leadership, its themes resonate locally across Northern Colorado.

At Colorado State University, students regularly study American history, constitutional law, and public policy — disciplines shaped directly by presidential leadership and federal decisions over generations. Civic engagement efforts across Larimer and Weld counties also echo Washington’s warnings about unity and Lincoln’s emphasis on preserving the Union.

Northern Colorado communities were shaped in part by federal land policies, westward expansion, and infrastructure development under various 19th-century presidential administrations. The establishment of nearby Rocky Mountain National Park in 1915 — during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson — preserved landscapes that remain central to the region’s identity and economy today.

Fort Collins and surrounding towns have also long marked Presidents Day through school programs, public library displays, and educational events focused on civic responsibility and American history. Though the day has become synonymous with retail sales and winter recreation, its origins remain rooted in remembrance and reflection.

A Day of Reflection

Washington’s Farewell Address cautioned against political division and stressed the importance of national unity. Lincoln, in his Gettysburg Address, called for “a new birth of freedom.” Those themes — unity, civic duty, and democratic responsibility — remain relevant to communities across Northern Colorado today.

As residents enjoy the long weekend, Presidents Day offers an opportunity not just for rest, but for reflection on leadership, citizenship, and the institutions that shape daily life in Colorado and beyond.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.