Winter Recreation Safety Urged Across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State officials stress avalanche awareness, wildlife protection, and fire precautions

As Northern Colorado residents head into the mountains for snowmobiling, hiking, and backcountry travel, state officials are urging outdoor enthusiasts to plan ahead and prioritize safety during Colorado’s unpredictable winter season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds visitors that winter weather can shift quickly, especially west of Fort Collins, Loveland, and Estes Park. Checking weather conditions and avalanche forecasts before departing is critical. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded nearly 1,448 avalanches so far this season, with dozens of people caught and several injuries reported. Over the past decade, the state has averaged six avalanche fatalities per year.

Outdoor users are encouraged to review the latest forecasts at https://avalanche.state.co.us and carry proper safety equipment — including a transceiver, shovel, and probe — when entering avalanche terrain.

Wildlife are especially vulnerable during winter due to limited food and extreme cold. Residents and visitors are asked to keep dogs leashed, avoid approaching wildlife, and respect seasonal trail closures.

With below-average snowpack in parts of the state, fire risk remains a concern even in winter. Officials recommend checking restrictions at https://www.coemergency.com and ensuring campfires are fully extinguished.

Before heading out, travelers should prepare for winter driving, pack emergency supplies, and let someone know their itinerary. Park information and reservations are available at https://cpw.state.co.us. Residents can also support state parks and search-and-rescue teams through the Keep Colorado Wild Pass at https://cpw.info/keepcoloradowild.

Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife