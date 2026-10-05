Cyber Cheyenne Summit Focuses on Digital Security

Northern Colorado cybersecurity leaders join regional experts exploring AI, critical infrastructure and emerging digital threats.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Cybersecurity professionals from Northern Colorado and Wyoming will gather in Cheyenne this month for a regional summit examining artificial intelligence, cyber threats, critical infrastructure, and the security of increasingly connected systems.

Cyber Cheyenne 2026 is set for Friday, October 16, at the Clay Pathfinder Building at Laramie County Community College, 1380 E. College Drive in Cheyenne. The one-day cybersecurity summit will include multiple sessions, breakout presentations, and opportunities for continuing education credits.

This year’s theme, “Protecting the Digital Frontier,” focuses on securing technology ranging from hyperscale data centers and manufacturing systems to AI-driven automation. Organizers say the event is intended to connect information technology professionals, manufacturing experts, and innovators working to strengthen cybersecurity and improve the reliability and safety of digital systems.

The summit also has several connections to Northern Colorado.

Raja Damerla, a senior staff embedded software engineer at Fort Collins-based Woodward Inc., is among the scheduled speakers. His work includes developing digital control platforms for mission-critical energy applications.

Laura Harder, president of the Northern Colorado ISSA Chapter and vice president of ISSA International, is also scheduled to participate. Harder has more than 23 years of experience spanning military, government, and private-sector cybersecurity.

Other speakers include Amy McLaughlin, vice president of information technology and chief information officer at the University of Wyoming; Brad Rhodes, deputy director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Threat Analysis Center; Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming; and cybersecurity, finance, education, space and technology professionals from throughout the region.

Kate Swistowicz, IT director and chief technology officer for Fremont County School District 25, will deliver the morning keynote. Her work includes data privacy, email security, compliance and emerging threats involving artificial intelligence.

The summit comes as cybersecurity increasingly extends beyond traditional information technology departments. Manufacturers, small businesses, schools, financial institutions, energy companies and other organizations now face threats involving connected equipment, artificial intelligence, fraud and sensitive data.

Cyber Cheyenne is designed to bring those sectors together to discuss practical approaches to protecting the systems businesses and communities increasingly rely upon.

The summit begins Friday, October 16, at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Event details and registration:

https://www.cybercheyenne.com/