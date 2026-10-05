Human Bean Fundraiser Supports Local Cancer Patients

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

NORTHERN COLORADO — Coffee purchases at The Human Bean locations across Northern Colorado will help support local cancer patients during the company’s 21st annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser on Friday, October 16.

All 11 Human Bean Northern Colorado drive-thru locations will donate 100% of the day’s sales to programs serving people receiving cancer treatment through Banner Health and UCHealth.

The annual fundraiser has generated nearly $747,000 for local cancer patients to date.

“This is a big day for us and the community,” Human Bean Northern Colorado owner Frank Sherman said. “Coffee for a Cure helps generate not only funds for those battling cancer, but it builds a sense of hope. Each year, I am inspired by how much our community rallies together for this event and cause.”

Representatives from Banner Health and UCHealth are also scheduled to serve as guest baristas at participating locations. Customers will be able to ask questions and make additional cash donations.

Money raised in Larimer and Weld counties will benefit the UCHealth Foundation and North Colorado Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund. The funds provide financial assistance intended to help patients overcome barriers associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The fundraiser coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Human Bean Northern Colorado is also featuring pink-themed drink specials during October.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004 and now operates 11 drive-thru locations.

More information about Coffee for a Cure is available through Human Bean Northern Colorado at humanbeannortherncolorado.com and its Facebook page.