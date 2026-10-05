Weld Students Explore Environmental Leadership

More than 300 students will gather at the University of Northern Colorado for a day focused on sustainability, leadership and environmental careers.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 300 Weld County students are expected to gather at the University of Northern Colorado on October 22 for a day of hands-on learning about environmental issues, leadership and potential careers.

The Sustainable Living Association’s annual Weld Youth Environmental Leadership Summit will welcome students in grades 8 through 12 from schools across Weld County.

The summit connects young people with Northern Colorado educators, organizations, community leaders, and professionals working in sustainability and environmental fields.

Students will participate in interactive workshops and presentations covering environmental stewardship, climate solutions, conservation, food systems, and career opportunities.

An Innovation & Action Fair will also give students an opportunity to meet organizations working on environmental issues and learn how they can get involved in their own communities.

“Young people have important perspectives and ideas about the environmental challenges facing their communities,” said Kellie Falbo, executive director of the Sustainable Living Association. “The Weld Youth Environmental Leadership Summit creates opportunities for students to explore those interests, connect with people doing meaningful work, and see how their voices and actions can contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The program is scheduled to open with remarks from the University of Northern Colorado president before students move into the day’s educational activities.

The summit is being presented through a collaboration among the Sustainable Living Association, the University of Northern Colorado, the Greeley-Evans School District 6, the Xcel Energy Foundation, and other community partners.

The event is part of the Sustainable Living Association’s broader effort to expand sustainability education and youth leadership opportunities throughout Northern Colorado.

Founded in 2000, the Northern Colorado nonprofit provides youth leadership programs, sustainability education, community events, and partnerships.