Fort Collins Business Appreciation Celebration Scheduled for October 6

Join in on Thursday, October 6 from 3 – 5 pm at Block One Events for the City of Fort Collins’ annual Business Appreciation Celebration, where business owners, managers, representatives, and leaders are celebrated for their contributions to the community. The event will include a panel discussion with local Fort Collins business leaders, including:

Caitlin Dunnagan, Owner of CC’s Flowers

Carrie Pelton, Senior Director & Fab Director of Operations at Broadcom

Jamal Page, Founder & Creative Director of Black Sparrow Media

Kevin Unger, President & CEO of UCHealth Northern Colorado Region

A short film will be shown, featuring various Fort Collins businesses. Owners will share their authentic experiences as business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs in our community.

This year five businesses will be featured:

Space is limited. Please register early!