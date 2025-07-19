Fort Collins Industrial Site Expands with Major Lease to Windsor-Based Automation Firm

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A major industrial lease has been secured in Fort Collins as Black Label Services, Inc., an automation company headquartered in Windsor, has signed a long-term agreement for 80,809 square feet at 120 NE Frontage Road, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The site, prominently located off Interstate 25, offers high visibility and accessibility, key factors in its appeal to regional businesses. This lease marks one of the most significant industrial commitments in Northern Colorado this year, underscoring the area’s growing demand for scalable, high-tech operational space.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Travis Ackerman and Kylie Pazzaglini represented the property owner, KCNJJ LLC. Brittany Ray of Grey Rock Realty represented the tenant.

“This lease represents one of the largest industrial spaces in the area,” said Ackerman. “With excellent visibility, yard space, and high clear heights, it’s a perfect fit for tenants requiring significant operational capacity. Black Label already has a presence at the site, which speaks volumes about the landlord’s ability to support tenant growth.”

The entire industrial facility spans 134,637 square feet, with current available space ranging from 20,000 to 80,809 square feet. Key features include:

Three 10-ton cranes

Seven 3-ton cranes

Clear heights from 21 to 32 feet

±3.85 acres of outdoor storage

Its strategic Fort Collins location provides seamless access to major transport routes and positions the facility within one of Colorado’s most dynamic business corridors.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield