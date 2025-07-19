Bridging Cultures, Building Community: A Snapshot of Northern Colorado This Week

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Every week, I’m reminded why Northern Colorado is such a remarkable place to call home. This week’s edition of North Forty News is a perfect example of how diverse, resilient, and connected our communities really are.

From the rhythms of jazz and Indian classical dance on stage in Lakewood to a quiet bloom of Common Yarrow on a mountain trail, this issue brings together culture, nature, innovation, and everyday life across the region. I’m especially inspired by UNC faculty member Drew Zaremba’s story—his collaboration with the Adyananta dance production is a powerful reminder of how art can bridge traditions and bring us closer.

We’re also seeing major steps forward in infrastructure and development. The City of Fort Collins has officially acquired the long-vacant property at 1636 North College Avenue—an exciting move toward revitalizing a key corridor. In Windsor and Fort Collins, the growth continues with new industrial leases, expanded airport shuttle service from Landline, and expanded EV infrastructure that will serve the entire Front Range.

And let’s not forget the little things that make summer here so special—like Kids in the Park, The Honey Roses concert, and the savory comfort of a Cajun Steak & Shrimp Alfredo from Passanante’s (yes, I made it again—and yes, it was a hit with my kids!).

As always, we work hard to bring you the stories that matter—whether that’s events in your neighborhood, public safety updates, or celebrations of local creativity. We’re the only independently owned regional weekly in Northern Colorado, and your support keeps us going.

So keep reading, sharing, and showing up for each other. And if you haven’t yet, take a moment to subscribe, advertise, or donate. Every little bit helps us continue telling the stories of Northern Colorado.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton, Publisher

NorthFortyNews.com

