New EV Charging Hub at Ball Arena Expands Access for Northern Colorado Visitors

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

60 Public Charging Ports Now Available at Denver’s Largest EV Station, Supporting Regional Clean Transportation Goals

DENVER, CO — July 16, 2025 — In a move that strengthens Colorado’s electric vehicle infrastructure, Ball Arena has partnered with Flash to launch the largest public EV charging hub in Denver. Located just over an hour’s drive from Northern Colorado, the facility features 60 Level 2 charging ports now available for public use during events and year-round access.

The hub, situated in the Camry South Lot at Ball Arena—the home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth—is expected to benefit not only Denver residents but also EV-driving fans and visitors from across the Front Range, including Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland.

“This EV charging hub and our partnership with Flash exemplify our commitment to sustainability, enhancing the fan experience, and supporting our community,” said Matt Bell, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations at Ball Arena. “It represents the kinds of community amenities and infrastructure we envision for the area.”

The launch aligns with Colorado’s rapid adoption of electric vehicles. The state surpassed 5,200 charging stations in 2024, reflecting growing demand for accessible and reliable EV infrastructure.

The Ball Arena charging hub is part of a broader redevelopment plan designed to enhance mobility options in downtown Denver. The site offers easy access to Speer Boulevard, Auraria Parkway, I-25, and nearby RTD light rail service, making it an accessible charging stop for travelers between Northern Colorado and Denver.

“Denver is embracing the future of transportation, and Ball Arena is setting the standard for how entertainment venues can support that transition,” said Matt McCaffree, Vice President and General Manager at Flash.

Open now, the hub is expected to serve drivers attending over 250 annual events at Ball Arena, while also supporting broader clean energy and transportation goals across the state.

Source: Flash and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Press Release.