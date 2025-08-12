Golf Tournament Raises $58K for Childcare Scholarships in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

4th Annual Stewart & Hanrahan Golf Invitational supports WomenGive’s mission to help single mothers succeed

FORT COLLINS – More than 120 golfers gathered at the Fort Collins Country Club on June 30 for the 4th Annual Stewart & Hanrahan Golf Invitational, raising $58,000 for WomenGive, a United Way of Larimer County program that provides childcare scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education.

Since its inception, the tournament has generated more than $100,000 to help local women achieve academic and career goals while securing affordable, reliable childcare.

The event included 18 holes of golf, on-course games, and contests such as a long putt challenge, closest-to-the-pin, and a betting hole. Participants wrapped up the day with a dinner, awards ceremony, and silent auction. Colorado State University volleyball players volunteered as ambassadors for WomenGive, engaging with golfers and sharing the organization’s mission.

Event sponsors covered much of the cost, maximizing funds raised for WomenGive. Local businesses and organizations, including Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, Bank of Colorado, Scheels, Ginger and Baker, High Country Beverage, Union Bank & Trust, Wilbur’s Total Beverage, and many others, contributed to the effort.

Co-founders John and Connie Hanrahan and Scott Stewart created the tournament to combine their love of golf with a shared commitment to the community. Stewart, a Colorado native and longtime mortgage professional, works with Bank of Colorado. John Hanrahan, a retired PGA professional, served 25 years as head golf professional at Fort Collins Country Club before moving into real estate. Connie Hanrahan, a charter member of WomenGive and owner of Mantooth Company, has been a dedicated supporter of the program since its inception.

To learn more about WomenGive and how you can support childcare scholarships for single mothers in Larimer County, visit United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive page.

Attribution: Information provided by United Way of Larimer County.