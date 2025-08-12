DA Rules Fort Collins Officer Justified in June 15 Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

District Attorney’s review finds use of force necessary to protect officers and public

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined that Fort Collins Police Sergeant Randall Klamser was legally justified in the June 15, 2025, shooting of 45-year-old Eugene Reinersman. The incident occurred at 767 Eastdale Drive in Fort Collins after a domestic violence disturbance call escalated into an armed confrontation.

Following a multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation—led by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police, and Colorado State University Police—the DA’s Office reviewed evidence, including body-worn camera footage, witness interviews, physical evidence, and medical reports.

According to the DA’s findings, officers were attempting to arrest Reinersman on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after his wife reported threats to kill her and their two children. Reinersman was located in a backyard shed holding a large kitchen knife, refused repeated commands to drop it, and ignored multiple less-lethal munitions.

After repeated warnings from officers, Reinersman moved toward another group of officers positioned outside the shed. Sergeant Klamser fired two rounds from his service weapon to stop what was perceived as an imminent threat. Reinersman fled but was ultimately subdued by a Taser, arrested, and provided medical aid. He survived his injuries and faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The DA’s Office concluded that nonviolent means were ineffective, the degree of force used was reasonable, and that the sergeant’s actions met the legal standards under Colorado law for defense of others.

“Considering the totality of the circumstances… it was reasonable for him to shoot Reinersman,” Assistant District Attorney Matt Maillaro wrote in the public report.

The case remains pending against Reinersman, who is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Full report available via the DA’s Office: 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

