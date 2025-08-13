Denver Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Major Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Operation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Judge imposes maximum penalty for crimes spanning Weld, Larimer, and Denver metro areas

A Denver man will spend the next four decades in prison for supplying large amounts of deadly drugs to Northern Colorado communities, including Weld and Larimer counties.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced that Brayan Ismael Rueda-Delgado was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The sentence follows a multi-agency investigation into a wide-ranging drug trafficking network operating across the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.

Brayan Ismael Rueda-Delgado

The case began in January 2024, when the Weld County Drug Task Force launched an investigation into a large-scale narcotics operation. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (based in Larimer County) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) later joined the effort, uncovering multiple linked trafficking organizations.

Rueda-Delgado was identified as a high-level supplier. On March 29, 2024, officers executed a search warrant at his Denver home, seizing a loaded handgun and significant quantities of illegal drugs, including:

29 grams of methamphetamine

of methamphetamine 763 grams of cocaine

of cocaine 974 grams of heroin

of heroin 102 grams of counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl

He was charged with multiple felony counts for possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with a special offender charge.

In May, Rueda-Delgado pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges. Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil, citing the intentional nature of his crimes, imposed the maximum 40-year sentence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia underscored the community harm caused:

“The destruction he caused to our community, and the pain he inflicted on families, is immeasurable. We won’t tolerate this behavior and hope this sentence sends a clear message: if you choose to sell drugs in Weld County, you will be held fully accountable.”

For more information, visit weldsheriff.com or the Weld County D.A.’s Office.