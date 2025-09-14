Green U: CSU is named a world leader in sustainability

by Jeff Dodge | Colorado State University SOURCE

Colorado State University has moved up to No. 2 in the country — and third in the world — in a top ranking that reflects its decades-long efforts to create an environmentally sustainable campus.

CSU rose from No. 3 to No. 2 among U.S. colleges and universities in the 2025 Sustainable Campus Index calculated by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (data based on version 2.2 of the Sustainability, Tracking, Assessment & Rating System).

CSU has been in the top echelon of doctoral institutions for all 11 years of AASHE’s rankings. It was the first institution to earn Platinum status in 2015 and repeated that feat three more times.

CSU, the top-performing university in Colorado, was ranked in the top seven spots in four categories: tied for No. 2 in curriculum, No. 2 in campus engagement, No. 5 in public engagement, and tied for No. 6 in research, a step up from its No. 7 spot last year.

CSU’s overall score of 88.13 trails only the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec and Arizona State University. CSU is ahead of schools like Cornell and Stanford, and has been in the top four slots for more than a decade.

‘Tremendous honor’

(Photo by Colorado State University)

“To be recognized as the No. 2 institution in the U.S. and top seven institution in four of our signature sustainability areas – curriculum, research, campus engagement and public engagement – is a tremendous honor and something I hope all CSU students, faculty and staff are proud of, as these rankings reflect the passion and expertise each member of our campus community contributes every day,” said Tonie Miyamoto, co-chair of the President’s Sustainability Commission.

AASHE rates hundreds of institutions around the world annually at the associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral levels using its Sustainability, Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, or STARS. STARS addresses environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

“On behalf of all of us at AASHE, I congratulate Colorado State University for its recognition as a Top Performer in the 2025 Sustainable Campus Index,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “This achievement underscores not only your institution’s dedication to advancing sustainability, but also the resilience of higher education at a time of significant global and societal challenges. Your progress serves as inspiration for students, staff and faculty everywhere who are working to integrate sustainability into their daily lives and professional practice. Together, the collective achievements of all STARS participants illustrate the power of higher education to drive solutions at scale and to model the leadership needed for a more sustainable future.”

Other sustainability gains

CSU has dozens of other projects, research efforts, and accolades related to sustainability.

• The university recently signed a 20-year partnership with Pivot Energy on a new solar energy project that advances CSU’s sustainability objectives, including having 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

• Academic offerings are among the important sustainability efforts at CSU. Starting this fall, students majoring in any academic field may also enroll in an interdisciplinary minor in Climate Change Studies, offered through CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES). Students who complete the minor will gain an understanding of the implications of climate change on both biophysical and social systems, developing an awareness of climate change science, mitigation, and adaptation strategies complementary to their major discipline. The new minor is among several available: The school offers three other academic minors and a certificate in Climate Change and Society. For information about the climate minor, contact Sarah Badding, SoGES assistant director for education and development, at [email protected].

• In 2024, CSU celebrated its 11th straight year earning a perfect score in the Green College Honor Roll rankings by The Princeton Review.

• Learn more about CSU’s sustainability efforts in STATE Magazine.

CSU’s next STARS report is expected to be released in early 2026.

