Northern Colorado Police Warn of Disturbing Mail Scam

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents urged to report suspicious letters and avoid engagement

LOVELAND & GREELEY, Colo. – Law enforcement agencies across Northern Colorado are warning residents about disturbing scam mailings that include child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and threats of blackmail.

On September 3, Greeley Police received multiple reports from residents who found explicit material in their mail accompanied by demands for payment in cryptocurrency. The letters threatened to report recipients to federal authorities if they did not comply. The material was delivered through the U.S. Postal Service with no return address, though officials say the stamps were consistent and the letters are believed to have originated in Canada.

In Loveland, police are also investigating similar reports. Residents have been instructed not to scan QR codes, call phone numbers, or visit websites listed in the letters. Instead, authorities stress that anyone receiving such mail should secure the material so others cannot access it and immediately call their local police.

How to Report:

In Loveland, call the non-emergency line at (970) 667-2151 .

. In Greeley, call the non-emergency line at (970) 350-9600.

Officials emphasize:

Do not open the material if suspected.

Do not scan QR codes or visit websites listed.

Do not send payment.

Do not share or distribute the material.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police urge residents to remain vigilant.

If you receive suspicious mailings of this nature, report them immediately to your local law enforcement. For more information, visit the City of Loveland Police Department or the City of Greeley Police Department.

Sources: Loveland Police Department, Greeley Police Department