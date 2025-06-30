Human Bean Windsor Event Supports Local Nonprofit Windsor Gives

by North Forty News Staff | http://NorthFortyNews.com

July 8 Guest Barista Day Donates Sales and Raises Awareness for Community Wellness Programs

WINDSOR, Colo. – Human Bean Northern Colorado is brewing more than coffee this summer — it’s pouring support into the Windsor community. On Tuesday, July 8, the Windsor Human Bean location at 405 E. Main Street will host its monthly Guest Barista Day, with 10% of all sales donated to Windsor Gives. This nonprofit connects community wellness with free athletic and educational events.

Windsor Gives is known for providing free endurance events, kids’ fun runs, race scholarships, and educational programs for families and individuals. The nonprofit not only encourages active lifestyles among people of all ages but also supports other local charities, making a positive impact in the region.

Representatives from Windsor Gives will be at the Windsor Human Bean from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on July 8 to discuss their mission with customers. In addition to the percentage of sales, all cash donations collected during the event will also benefit the organization.

“We’re honored to support Windsor Gives and the vital role they play in strengthening our community through accessible events,” said representatives from Human Bean Northern Colorado, a local coffee chain with ten locations committed to giving back through regular community partnerships.

To learn more about Windsor Gives, visit windsorgives.org.

For information about The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

Source: Human Bean Northern Colorado