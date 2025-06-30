Poudre Fire Authority Swiftwater Rescue Saves Child Near Gateway Natural Area

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rapid response highlights importance of safety along Northern Colorado’s rivers during peak summer season

A 6-year-old girl who went missing near the Poudre River on June 23 was safely rescued after a swiftwater response involving Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and local park rangers. The incident occurred near Gateway Natural Area, a popular outdoor destination in Poudre Canyon.

Poudre River water rescue on June 24, 2025 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

According to PFA, crews were dispatched at 5:37 p.m. after a 911 call reported the child missing. The girl had been exploring while her father was fishing when she became separated from him. A ranger located her safely on the far side of the river, prompting a water rescue to reunite the pair.

PFA swiftwater technicians swam across the fast-moving river and used Inflatable Rescue Boat 7—stationed in Laporte at Station 7—to bring the father and daughter back to the near shore. UCHealth paramedics evaluated both at the scene as a precaution.

The Poudre River, while a beautiful destination for recreation, becomes particularly hazardous during peak flow season. PFA urges all residents and visitors to take precautions when near water:

Always wear a life jacket, even when near the water, not just on it.

When exiting rocky water areas, crawl rather than walk to minimize the risk of injury or entrapment.

Inform someone of your location and expected return time.

This rescue underscores the ongoing commitment of first responders in Northern Colorado and serves as a reminder to take river safety seriously.

For more safety information and updates, visit Poudre Fire Authority’s website.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.