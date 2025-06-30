Fort Collins Gears Up for a Full Day of July 4th Celebrations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family fun, live music, and fireworks return to City Park

FORT COLLINS, CO – The City of Fort Collins is once again set to light up Northern Colorado with a full day of family-friendly Independence Day celebrations on Friday, July 4, thanks to the support of Elevations Credit Union.

This year’s festivities will feature the popular FireKracker 5K, a community parade down historic Mountain Avenue, free trolley rides, a Family Fun Zone sponsored by Elevations, food trucks, live music, and more. The celebration will conclude with a vibrant fireworks display over Sheldon Lake in City Park.

Local families are encouraged to arrive early and make a day of it. With activities for all ages, the event showcases the spirit of community Fort Collins is known for.

Residents living near the event—especially those along Mountain Avenue and in the City Park area—should prepare for road closures and limited parking throughout the day. Visitors are urged to plan by reviewing transportation details and parking information available online at fcgov.com/july4th.

To stay informed on July 4th updates, including weather-related changes or delays, attendees can text “FoCo4th” to 888-777 for real-time alerts. Updates will also be shared on the City of Fort Collins Parks & Recreation’s social media channels.

For a full schedule, road closure details, and public transit tips, visit fcgov.com/july4th.

Attribution: City of Fort Collins