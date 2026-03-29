JBS Strike Continues At Greeley Plant

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Company scale and national role add context to the ongoing labor dispute in Northern Colorado

A labor dispute at the JBS beef processing facility in Greeley has escalated into a prolonged strike, with thousands of workers remaining off the job as negotiations between the company and union leadership remain stalled.

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JBS USA says it has continued operating the Greeley facility while maintaining what it describes as a competitive national agreement already accepted by tens of thousands of workers across the country. The company stated it remains open to discussions and is encouraging employees to return to work as operations continue.

Union leaders with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, however, say the strike—now entering its third week—centers on unfair labor practices, wages, and workplace conditions. They allege the company has failed to negotiate in good faith and has not addressed workers’ concerns, including pay increases that keep pace with rising costs and safety protections.

The strike, which began on March 16, involves nearly 3,800 workers at the Swift Beef Company facility owned by JBS. Union officials say workers have continued daily picketing and are prepared to remain on strike until an agreement is reached.

JBS disputes the union’s claims, stating that the issues cited publicly do not align with proposals made during negotiations. The company maintains that its offer includes wages, healthcare, and retirement benefits consistent with a broader national agreement reached with the international union.

Union representatives counter that the company has not returned to the bargaining table and has instead tied negotiations to terms set elsewhere, which they argue do not reflect local conditions in Greeley. They also point to the company’s recent financial performance as evidence that improved compensation is achievable.

According to the company’s website (https://jbsfoodsgroup.com/locations/united-states), JBS employs approximately 78,000 people worldwide and holds a major position in the U.S. food supply chain as the nation’s largest beef producer, the second-largest pork producer, and the second-largest poultry producer. That scale underscores the broader implications of the Greeley strike for workers, regional agriculture, and national meat production.

The ongoing dispute is drawing attention across Northern Colorado, where the Greeley facility plays a significant role in the regional economy. The outcome could impact workers, local businesses, and the broader agricultural supply chain tied to beef processing in the region.

As negotiations remain at a standstill, both sides say they are willing to meet, though no new bargaining sessions have been confirmed.

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Attribution: Information provided by JBS USA and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.