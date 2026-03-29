I-25 Express Lanes Begin Tolling April 7

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Berthoud-to-Fort Collins lanes shift to full operation as speed cameras activate south of Berthoud

Northern Colorado drivers traveling between Berthoud and Fort Collins will see a major change on Interstate 25 next week, as tolling begins on the newly completed Express Lanes.

Community Message

After several months of testing with waived tolls, the 14-mile corridor—part of the broader I-25 North project—will begin full operations on April 7, 2026. The lanes run from Colorado Highway 56 in Berthoud to just north of Prospect Road in Fort Collins, offering drivers a new option to bypass congestion during peak travel times.

The shift marks a significant milestone for one of the region’s most closely watched transportation upgrades, designed to improve traffic flow along one of Northern Colorado’s busiest commuter corridors.

Drivers will have multiple options for using the Express Lanes. Vehicles with one or two occupants can access the lanes by paying a toll, either through an ExpressToll account or via a license plate billing system. Toll prices will vary depending on traffic conditions and time of day, with overhead signs displaying current rates in real time.

Carpools with three or more people can continue to use the lanes for free, but must have an ExpressToll account and a switchable HOV transponder set to “HOV” mode. Motorcyclists are also permitted to use the lanes at no cost, without a transponder. Buses and transit services will have full access as well.

Transportation officials emphasize that drivers should only enter and exit the Express Lanes at designated dashed-line access points to maintain safety and traffic flow.

At the same time, enforcement is increasing along this stretch of I-25. As North Forty News previously reported, automated speed cameras are now active in the current construction zone just south of Berthoud, with camera systems positioned on both sides of the highway. The system is designed to capture speeding vehicles traveling through the zone, with warnings already issued to drivers ahead of full enforcement.

The addition of tolling and targeted speed enforcement is expected to influence commuting patterns across Larimer County, particularly for residents traveling between Berthoud, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Officials say the adjustable pricing system is intended to keep traffic moving, while the camera enforcement focuses on improving safety in an active work area.

For more information on ExpressToll accounts and lane usage, visit https://www.expresstoll.com. For more details on the speed camera program, read North Forty News’ previous coverage: https://northfortynews.com/category/news/speed-cameras-begin-i-25-warnings/.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation website