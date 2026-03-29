Fort Collins Favorite Named Top Payday Spot

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A statewide survey highlights where families gather to celebrate small wins, with one Northern Colorado staple making the list.

For many families across Northern Colorado, payday still marks a moment to pause, reconnect, and share a meal together—even as rising costs reshape how often that tradition happens.

Community Message

A new survey from Advance America found that independent restaurants continue to play a meaningful role in that ritual. Among more than 3,000 households surveyed nationwide, one familiar Fort Collins destination—Avogadro’s Number—ranked among the top three payday dining spots in Colorado.

The study points to a consistent pattern: families are not looking for extravagance. Instead, they gravitate toward places that feel welcoming, affordable, and familiar—restaurants where kids have favorites, staff recognize regulars, and the experience feels like a reward without adding stress to the monthly budget.

In Fort Collins, Avogadro’s Number stands out for its relaxed, creative atmosphere near Colorado State University. The restaurant’s eclectic menu and laid-back setting make it a go-to for families looking to unwind together at the end of a busy week.

Two other Colorado restaurants rounded out the top three, including spots in Colorado Springs and Lakewood, reinforcing the statewide importance of locally owned eateries in everyday family life.

The survey also highlights how deeply payday dining is tied to routine and emotion. Nearly two-thirds of families say they are more likely to eat out when a paycheck arrives, and almost half follow a specific payday tradition—often returning to the same restaurant each time.

More than anything, families describe these meals as a reward for hard work and a chance to reconnect. In fact, 85 percent of respondents said sharing a meal on payday strengthens family bonds.

At the same time, rising food prices are clearly shaping behavior. More than three-quarters of families say higher restaurant costs have changed their habits, leading many to scale back frequency, choose more affordable options, or skip extras. Even so, most are holding onto the tradition in some form.

The findings reflect a broader trend seen across Northern Colorado: even as budgets tighten, small, consistent rituals—like a shared meal—remain a priority.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Source: Advance America survey