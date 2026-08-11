Jessup Farm Artisan Village Collects Donations During Kindness Matters Month

Community donation drive supports Project Self-Sufficiency and Rocky Mountain Raptor Program through August

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Jessup Farm Artisan Village is inviting Northern Colorado residents to celebrate Kindness Matters Month by supporting two local nonprofits through a community-wide donation drive running from August 10 through August 31.

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The monthlong effort benefits Project Self-Sufficiency of Northern Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, giving visitors an opportunity to donate essential supplies that help local families and injured wildlife.

“Kindness Matters Month is a reminder that even the simplest acts of generosity can have a lasting impact,” said Carly Lynch, marketing liaison for Jessup Farm Artisan Village. “Our community is incredibly compassionate, and we’re proud to bring people together to support two organizations that make Northern Colorado a better place every day.”

Project Self-Sufficiency has served low-income single parents across Larimer and Weld counties for more than 40 years, helping families pursue education, career training, and long-term financial stability. Jessup Farm is collecting everyday household and hygiene items that are often difficult for families to afford, including laundry detergent, diapers, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, feminine hygiene products, and dish soap.

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The donation drive also supports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, a Fort Collins nonprofit that has spent nearly four decades rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned birds of prey. The organization treats more than 300 raptors each year and successfully returns approximately 75% of treatable birds to the wild while educating thousands of residents through public programs and school outreach.

To help care for injured wildlife, Jessup Farm is collecting unscented laundry bleach, unscented liquid laundry detergent, nitrile gloves, paper towels, and disinfecting wipes.

Donations may be dropped off at participating Jessup Farm Artisan Village merchants throughout the month. Visitors who prefer to give financially can scan QR codes displayed throughout the village or donate directly to either nonprofit online.

A complete list of requested donation items and additional information is available at Jessup Farm Artisan Village’s website.

Source: Jessup Farm Artisan Village

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