Lauren Daigle Takes the Stage in Loveland

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performs Aug. 14 at Blue Arena

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform Friday, Aug. 14, at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena in Loveland, offering Northern Colorado audiences a chance to hear one of contemporary Christian music’s most recognizable voices live.

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The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, 5290 Arena Circle.

Daigle is a two-time Grammy Award winner, seven-time Billboard Music Award winner and four-time American Music Award winner. Her platinum-selling debut album, How Can It Be, produced three No. 1 songs, including the Grammy-nominated “Trust in You.”

Her sophomore album, Look Up Child, expanded Daigle’s audience well beyond the contemporary Christian music genre. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned Daigle another Grammy Award.

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The album also featured “You Say,” a triple-platinum hit that became the longest-running No. 1 song on any Billboard Hot chart. Other songs from the release include the platinum-selling “Rescue” and gold-certified tracks “Still Rolling Stones” and “Look Up Child.”

Daigle has accumulated more than a billion streams worldwide while performing sold-out headline concerts around the globe. Her music blends pop, soul and faith-centered songwriting with a distinctive vocal style that has helped her reach audiences across multiple genres.

Lauren Daigle

Friday, Aug. 14, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Blue Federal Credit Union Arena

5290 Arena Circle, Loveland

Source: Blue Federal Credit Union Arena event listing

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