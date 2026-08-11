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Three Northern Colorado Lives Inspire New Book on Legacy and Kindness

North Forty News
Three Northern Colorado Lives Inspire New Book on Legacy and Kindness

Former Coloradoan columnist shares true stories of community impact in THREE SPARKS

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Former Fort Collins Coloradoan columnist Brenda Rader Mross is sharing a heartfelt collection of true stories that celebrates the lasting impact ordinary people can have on their communities.

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In her new book, THREE SPARKS: Connections, Community, Commitment, Mross chronicles the lives of Wellington Junior High teacher and coach Bob Drysdale, student Nick Gaucher, and Poudre Fire Authority firefighter Paul Gaucher. Though each lived a different path, Mross says all three shared a remarkable ability to make others feel seen, valued, and capable of making a difference.

Rather than focusing solely on their passing, the book highlights the lives they lived and the influence they continue to have on family members, students, first responders, friends, and neighbors across Northern Colorado.

“Of course the book covers how these three died,” Mross said. “But more so their stories are about how they lived—and why their influence continues today. Bob, Nick, and Paul remind us that an ordinary person can leave an extraordinary legacy.”

The book also features original artwork created by Wellington High School student artists alongside family photographs that add a personal dimension to the stories. According to Mross, the collection concludes with a message emphasizing that love, kindness, and community remain connected long after a person’s life ends.

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Designed for readers who enjoy inspirational true stories, local history, and uplifting nonfiction, THREE SPARKS is available in paperback in both black-and-white and full-color editions, as well as in eBook format.

Mross previously worked in radio, advertising, writing, and community service. She and her husband, Jim, live in unincorporated Waverly in Larimer County.

Source: Brenda Rader Mross

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