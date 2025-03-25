Guest Column: Our Commitment to Community Services

By Jody Shadduck-McNally | Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally

Local governments are foundational to our democracy, as we work to serve our communities, provide public safety, and human services, maintain open spaces, and improve community life.

Wherever we commissioners see you — at the grocery store, on the hiking trail, or in other places — we’re engaged and interested in the issues that are important to you. Larimer County residents have the greatest influence on decisions made by local government officials because they have access to the officials who make decisions that directly affect daily life through local services and policies.

In times of uncertainty, local governments bear an even greater responsibility to lead, innovate, and serve their residents effectively. Municipalities and counties remain the closest and most immediate form of governance for essential services, economic development, and maintaining the social fabric of our communities. Local governments must continuously adapt and find creative solutions to challenges. Still, innovation and responsiveness are only possible with proper funding and prudent oversight. Without adequate financial resources, even the most forward-thinking policies and programs cannot be sustained.

During times of uncertainty, Larimer County is working hard to provide services, public safety, and more. Since the beginning of the year, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners has been diligently working with staff to navigate the challenges we face. With concerns over federal grants and funding, and uncertainty around the state budget, we’ve gathered data and information to share with our state and federal representatives about the impact on our constituents and advocate on behalf of the community.

I wanted to share with our residents two examples of our advocacy. Our work in these areas is not always visible. First, Larimer County was fortunate to be awarded a Colorado Federal Lands Access Program Grant a few years ago. This grant for $11.25 million required a $3 million match from Larimer County Natural Resources. The federal funding was critical for a large paving project at Horsetooth and Carter Lake reservoirs scheduled for 2025-2027. Second, in March Commissioner Stephens and I traveled to Washington D.C. to the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference and met with our Colorado Senators and three Congressional District Representatives. While in Washington, my commissioner colleague and I also strongly advocated for the release of a wildfire defense grant awarded in 2024 from the U.S. Forest Service. Many nonprofits partnered with the county on this grant. Although initially uncertain, we received encouraging news that the grant is moving forward, and funds are being released. Along with my fellow commissioners, I’m concerned about current federal and state budget funding challenges, which impact our ability to provide critical current services to our community since we rely on those sources to help provide many county services for our residents.

Still, we’re committed to working together to navigate these challenges and are exploring other funding options including grants, and partnerships with other organizations while working closely with our state representatives to advocate for maintaining or increasing funding for your county services.

Now more than ever, local leadership matters, and that leadership must be backed by adequate funding to meet your needs. My colleagues and I will continue to fight for that funding and more. Thank you for your engagement, it is my humble honor to work hard on your behalf.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County commissioner serving all of Larimer County.