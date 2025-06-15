Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Acquires Full Ownership of River Mile Project

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Purchase includes Elitch Gardens, Meow Wolf site, and expands redevelopment potential

DENVER, Colo. — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) has acquired Revesco Properties’ interest in the expansive River Mile redevelopment project, including the iconic Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park and the Meow Wolf building near I-25 and I-70. This transaction, finalized on June 11, solidifies KSE’s sole ownership of the area and allows for a unified vision for the future of the River Mile and the surrounding Ball Arena campus.

The acquisition marks a significant step in the ongoing transformation of downtown Denver’s riverfront and entertainment district—an area increasingly influential for Northern Colorado residents who travel south for concerts, sports, and family attractions.

“This allows us to streamline our comprehensive vision for The River Mile and Ball Arena campus,” said E. Stanley Kroenke, KSE Owner and Chairman. “We are grateful to Revesco for many years of productive collaboration.”

Since their joint purchase of Elitch Gardens in 2015, Revesco and KSE have worked together to develop a master plan for the River Mile, a project poised to redefine urban living and entertainment along the South Platte River. Rhys Duggan, CEO of Revesco Properties, noted that the blueprint is in place: “We believe both the Park and The River Mile vision are in good hands with Mr. Kroenke and his family.”

For Northern Colorado families, Elitch Gardens will continue to be a key summer destination. “A day at Elitch’s is a rite of summer for more than a million visitors annually,” said KSE Executive Vice President Mike Neary. “We intend to keep it that way and better than ever.”

The properties, including 1338 1st Street—home to Meow Wolf Denver—will continue operating as usual while long-term development planning proceeds.

Information provided by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Revesco Properties.