Banner Health Leader Honored for Advancing Patient Care Across the West

Dr. Marjorie Bessel Recognized Nationally for Innovations That Expand Access and Improve Clinical Outcomes

NORTHERN COLORADO – Banner Health’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, has once again been named among Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. This 2025 recognition marks the third time in five years that Dr. Bessel has received the honor, highlighting her role in improving patient access, streamlining care transitions, and reducing clinician burnout across Banner Health’s six-state network, including Colorado.

Dr. Bessel’s leadership has directly impacted patients in Northern Colorado, where Banner operates major facilities and serves thousands of residents. By assembling interdisciplinary teams and leveraging real-time data, her approach allowed for faster hospital discharges and smoother transitions to rehabilitation, home care, or other facilities. In 2024 alone, this effort created capacity equivalent to 100 additional beds, enabling Banner to treat nearly 10,000 more patients.

“Dr. Bessel’s vision and dedication are a big reason why Banner Health continues to be a trusted name in healthcare,” said Amy Perry, Banner Health President and CEO. “Her commitment to clinical excellence ensures that people in our communities go home healthier and faster.”

In addition to patient-facing results, Dr. Bessel’s initiatives also improved caregiver well-being. In 2024, Banner reported its lowest clinician burnout rates ever — the best in the nation, according to the Maslach Burnout Inventory. Her focus on restoring joy in medicine has made her a respected voice in healthcare leadership both statewide and nationally.

Dr. Bessel’s work is featured in Modern Healthcare’s June issue and on their website at ModernHealthcare.com.

For more on Banner Health’s presence in Colorado and the region, visit bannerhealth.com.

