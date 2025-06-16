Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Collins Under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office leads CIRT inquiry following Eastdale Drive incident

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A late-night call to a Fort Collins residence led to an officer-involved shooting now under investigation by the Larimer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, Fort Collins Police Services officers responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Eastdale Drive. A male suspect, reportedly armed with a knife, was encountered outside the residence. Officers gave repeated commands for the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply.

According to police, less-lethal tools were used in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect remained uncooperative. One officer then fired his service weapon, striking the individual. Officers immediately called for medical assistance, placed the suspect into custody, and he was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident. Authorities confirm there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation as part of CIRT protocol. The Sheriff’s Office will provide further updates as the investigation continues.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services (Released June 16, 2025)