Leadership Fort Collins Celebrates 42nd Graduating Class with Community Impact and New CSU Partnership

Graduates honored for year-long leadership journey; new CSU tuition benefit expands alumni development opportunities



The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the graduation of the 2024-2025 Leadership Fort Collins class, honoring 31 individuals who have completed an intensive nine-month community leadership development program.

The graduation celebration will occur on May 15 at the Rio Grande Agave Room in Fort Collins. Leadership Fort Collins, now in its 42nd year, brings together emerging and established leaders for monthly day-long sessions focused on community pillars, including education, government, economy, health services, and social infrastructure.

This year’s cohort includes professionals from education, business, nonprofits, and local government sectors. In addition to educational sessions, class members collaborated on five service-learning projects benefiting the Fort Collins area.

“The individuals graduating this year are second to none and will be impacting our community in very mighty ways. They are leadership personified,” said Ann Hutchison, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda will deliver the keynote address at the graduation ceremony, which is sponsored by UCHealth, EPS Group, and Hot Corner Concepts.

In a significant announcement at the ceremony, the Chamber will unveil a new partnership with Colorado State University’s College of Business. Leadership Fort Collins graduates will now be eligible for tuition benefits at CSU, extending their leadership journey through continued education.

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce provides a complete list of 2024-2025 graduates and program steering committee members.

For more information or to apply for the upcoming 2025-2026 Leadership Fort Collins class, visit fcchamber.org or contact Ann Hutchison at (970) 482-3746.

To learn more about Leadership Fort Collins and how it’s shaping the future of Northern Colorado, visit fortcollinschamber.com