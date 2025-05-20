Fort Collins-Loveland Ranked 3rd Best Small Metro in the Nation for Working Moms

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Local working moms benefit from high flexibility, income potential, and access to quality education and healthcare

Fort Collins-Loveland, Colo. – According to a new national study conducted by CoworkingCafe, the Fort Collins-Loveland area has been named the third best small metro in the United States for working moms. With a unique blend of work-life flexibility, income opportunity, and access to education and healthcare, the region stands out as a supportive place for mothers balancing careers and family life.

Among the standout factors:

29% of moms in the area work from home , the highest rate of any small metro in the country.

, the highest rate of any small metro in the country. Fort Collins-Loveland has the 2nd highest density of coworking spaces at 6.4 per 100,000 working-age residents, providing flexible workspace options.

at 6.4 per 100,000 working-age residents, providing flexible workspace options. Working moms here earn a median annual income of $55,000 , ranking 4th among peer metros.

, ranking 4th among peer metros. On average, working moms put in just 36 hours per week , the 6th lowest in the category.

, the 6th lowest in the category. 11.3% of mothers are self-employed , placing the region 8th for entrepreneurial flexibility.

, placing the region 8th for entrepreneurial flexibility. 77.1% of mothers with children under 18 are employed, ranking 8th for workforce participation.

The region also offers strong support in education and healthcare:

Colorado ranks 8th nationally for public school quality , and the Fort Collins-Loveland metro has the 3rd highest-rated schools among small metros.

, and the Fort Collins-Loveland metro has the among small metros. Access to pediatric care is a local strength, with 119.8 pediatricians per 100,000 children, the 7th highest rate in its category.

While childcare costs are among the highest in the country at $15,531/year, local benefits like Colorado’s 2024 Paid Family and Medical Leave program, which grants 12 weeks of partially paid leave, help ease the burden for new parents.

Nationwide, 73% of moms with children under 18 are employed, with only 17% working from home and 9% self-employed. The Fort Collins-Loveland area significantly exceeds those averages, offering working mothers a more balanced and supportive environment.

Read the complete study and explore the data at: coworkingcafe.com/blog/best-cities-for-working-moms

