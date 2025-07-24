Leadership Fort Collins Now Accepting Applications for 2025-2026 Class

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Program seeks to develop the next generation of community leaders across Fort Collins and Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for its 2025-2026 Leadership Fort Collins (LFC) class, inviting current and aspiring leaders from across the community to apply for the renowned leadership development program.

Since its founding in 1981, Leadership Fort Collins has equipped emerging leaders with the tools, insights, and connections needed to create a positive impact in the region. The program covers key areas, including government, economy, education, social issues, and community planning, preparing participants to address the challenges and opportunities facing Northern Colorado.

Thirty individuals will be selected for the nine-month program, which runs from September 2025 to May 2026. Monthly full-day sessions take place on the second Thursday of each month, focusing on themes such as public safety, economic development, healthcare, lifelong learning, and environmental sustainability. The program also includes leadership development and teambuilding workshops.

A new benefit this year offers graduates discounted tuition for business courses at the Colorado State University School of Business—further strengthening the connection between education and civic leadership in Fort Collins.

Tuition for the program is $900 and covers meals, materials, and graduation events. Scholarships are available. Applications must be submitted online by Wednesday, August 11 at 5 p.m. at the following link:

Apply for Leadership Fort Collins 2025-2026

For more information, contact Amanda Miller at [email protected].

Information provided by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.