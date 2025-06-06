Leadership Northern Colorado to Graduate 15th Class at Fort Collins Event

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Graduation Celebration Will Highlight Regional Leaders, Inspire Future Changemakers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Leadership Northern Colorado (LNC), a regional leadership development program uniting the Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, will celebrate its 15th graduating class on June 24 with a keynote event and happy hour hosted at The Magic Rat in Downtown Fort Collins.

The 2025 LNC Class—comprised of 35 emerging leaders from across Northern Colorado—will be honored at the celebration, which runs from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. The event will feature keynote speaker Dean Griess, known for his high-energy delivery and focus on personal development. Griess has led over 10,000 hours of coaching and training sessions during his career, helping hundreds of professionals reach their full potential.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The community and LNC alumni are invited to attend. Tickets are $30 and include the keynote address, graduation festivities, and a social hour. Proceeds will support scholarships for future LNC participants. Registration is available at FortCollinsChamber.com.

“This event isn’t just about graduation—it’s about honoring a diverse group of individuals who are stepping up to shape the future of Northern Colorado,” said Ann Hutchison, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Now concluding its six-month program, the 2025 class engaged in in-depth leadership training and explored regional issues from January through June. Sponsored by Elevations Credit Union, the program helps participants deepen their understanding of key challenges and opportunities across Larimer and Weld counties.

The LNC initiative is a collaboration between the Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, and the Weld Community Foundation.

For the full list of graduates and steering committee members, visit LeadershipNorthernColorado.com.

Source: Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce