Northern Colorado’s Weekend Forecast: From Storms to Sunshine

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I prep for the weekend, I’m keeping a close eye on the skies—and so should you.

Friday will be a stormy start. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 70% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. With highs near 68°F and a low around 47°F, you’ll want to pack a rain jacket if you’re heading out.

Saturday brings a major shift—plenty of sunshine and much warmer weather. It’ll feel like summer again with highs in the low 80s and overnight temps in the low 50s.

Sunday offers a mix. We’ll start with sun, but keep an umbrella handy for the 30% chance of afternoon storms. Temperatures will top out around 79°F with lows in the mid-50s.

Whether you’re grilling, hiking, or taking in some local events, it’s a classic early June swing of Colorado weather—wet and wild to warm and wonderful.

Sources: NOAA Forecast, CSU Climate Center