Travel Smart: Tips from UnitedHealthcare to Stay Healthy on Summer Vacations

As summer trips ramp up for Northern Colorado families, here’s expert advice to protect your health before and during travel

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – With summer vacation season approaching and many Colorado families planning to travel out of state or internationally, UnitedHealthcare Global’s Medical Director, Dr. Amit Arwindekar, offers practical health tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

More than 1 in 4 Americans report getting sick or hurt while on vacation, with over half requiring medical treatment. Dr. Arwindekar shares proactive measures that can help minimize travel health risks — including checking in with your doctor, packing a travel health kit, staying hydrated and active, and preparing for jet lag. He also highlights the value of preventive screenings, virtual care options, and travel health insurance.

For Colorado residents heading out on adventures this summer, these simple steps from UnitedHealthcare can help avoid interruptions and keep your travel memories stress-free.

Tips to consider to help you stay healthy during summer travel

By Dr. Amit Arwindekar, Medical Director at UnitedHealthcare Global

As the weather gets warmer and the end of the school year approaches, many Colorado residents may be planning a vacation. While some prefer a staycation, 86% of Americans plan to travel out of state, and 50% plan to travel internationally.

Everyone hopes their trip will go smoothly, but more than 1 in 4 Americans report getting sick or hurt on a vacation, and 56% needed medical treatment as a result. To help you prioritize a healthy and safe trip, consider these tips:

Check in with your primary care doctor before traveling. Schedule an appointment with your doctor prior to your vacation. At your visit, inform your doctor of your travel plans to see how best to support your health while traveling, including getting any recommended or required vaccinations. Before leaving, refill any prescriptions you might need while away and pack enough to last your entire trip. Check travel health information and recent travel notices for destinations abroad so you know what to expect when you arrive.

If you haven’t had an annual wellness exam and preventive screenings recently, this may be a good time to make sure you are on top of any health concerns. Health plans usually cover preventive care, which means you may pay $0 out of pocket for certain covered preventive services if you go to a network provider.

You may also consider options like virtual visits for non-emergency care. Virtual visits may be both cost-effective and more convenient. Talk to your health plan and doctor about virtual care options that might be available to you while traveling. Virtual care may help you quickly and affordably access needed care with a network provider while on the road.

Pack properly and make sure you have enough essentials. Prior to leaving home, check the weather at your destination and pack accordingly. Prepare a travel health kit with essentials like hand sanitizer, over-the-counter medications, sunscreen, and bug spray. Remember to pack important items like prescription medications in your carry-on luggage in the event of an emergency, or if your checked bags get lost during travel.

Take care of your health during your vacation. Physical activity may help reduce stress and promote well-being. Plan to incorporate some form of activity during your vacation, such as sightseeing walks, bike rides, or daytime hikes. To help avoid dehydration, carry a water bottle and refill it throughout the day. Also, make sure to wear and reapply sunscreen to protect your skin and use bug spray to keep yourself safe from bug bites.

Prepare for possible jet lag. Data shows that 60-70% of long-distance travelers may experience some form of jet lag. Preparing for time changes and getting good sleep prior to travel may help reduce symptoms of jet lag. Make sure to drink lots of water. At your destination, soak in the sunlight as this may help reset your internal clock to help promote better sleep, which may be key to reducing jet lag and supporting your immune system.

Consider travel medical insurance and travel protection. Accidents happen. That’s why it’s important to be prepared for the unexpected. That may include making sure you have health coverage while you’re away, which may help you avoid major costs in the event of an accident or sudden illness. If you plan to travel, check with your health plan to see what coverage you may have at your destination, especially if you’re traveling internationally, as many health plans may not cover medical expenses while abroad.

These tips may help you stay on top of your health so you can enjoy a worry-free vacation and return home reenergized.