Loveland-Based Companies Drive Breakthroughs in Rice Research Through LSU Collaboration

Loveland Products and Dyna-Gro Seed fuel major advances in U.S. rice breeding and agricultural innovation

LOVELAND, Colo. — A five-year collaboration between Loveland Products, Inc. (LPI), Dyna-Gro Seed, and the Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter is driving transformative innovation in rice breeding, bringing real-world agricultural benefits to U.S. growers. The partnership, rooted in Northern Colorado and backed by Nutrien Ag Solutions’ proprietary products division, supports early-stage research aimed at delivering high-performance rice varieties to market more efficiently.

Through the LPI Research Station Support Fund, Loveland Products has provided critical funding and field support that bolsters LSU’s rice improvement program. The partnership enhances public-sector research infrastructure, including shared germplasm evaluation, field trials, and breeding technologies aimed at improving disease resistance, grain quality, and adaptability to diverse U.S. climates.

“This collaboration unlocks the full potential of rice science,” said Randy Ouzts, U.S. Rice Manager at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “By aligning our expertise with LSU’s researchers, we’re accelerating insights and innovations that will make a difference to growers across the country.”

In addition to releasing multiple commercial rice varieties, the partnership has expanded LSU’s research capabilities. Support for initiatives like the Hanover Grant Writing Program has helped train 36 faculty members, contributing to more than $3.9 million in grant awards and 13 new research projects.

Loveland Products was recently honored with the Industry Leader Award at the 2025 LSU AgCenter AgExcellence ceremony, recognizing its influential role in fostering academic-agricultural collaboration.

For Northern Colorado, where Loveland Products and Nutrien Ag Solutions are headquartered, this initiative reinforces the region’s impact on global agriculture, demonstrating how local innovation can drive national food system resilience and sustainability.

Learn more at lovelandproducts.com and dynagroseed.com.

